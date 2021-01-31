MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $364.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of MDB opened at $369.61 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $399.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,998,296. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,326,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

