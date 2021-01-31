Monkey Project (MONK) Trading 65.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 65.1% against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Monkey Project has a market cap of $62,405.28 and $431.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,911,844 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

