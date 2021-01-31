Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.15 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and $91,963.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.10 or 0.00908647 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.61 or 0.04442342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

