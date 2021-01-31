Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 1,155 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 0.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $7.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.66. 4,217,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,133. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

