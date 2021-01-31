Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 14,188 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 1.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 777,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,329,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,560,000 after purchasing an additional 407,892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2,181.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 377,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 360,721 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,850,000. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,525,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. 7,702,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,404,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

