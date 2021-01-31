Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.70 and a 200 day moving average of $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

