Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

NYSE KMB traded down $3.06 on Friday, hitting $132.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,039,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,106. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

