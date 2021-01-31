Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.01 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.43. 11,451,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,110,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

