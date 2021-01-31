Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.64 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 151.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.65. 5,107,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,522. The company has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

