Montecito Bank & Trust Has $2.10 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,848. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,642 shares of company stock worth $103,903,009. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

