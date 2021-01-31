Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,356,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

