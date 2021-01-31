Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in AbbVie by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.48. 9,380,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,779,060. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

