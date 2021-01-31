Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 90,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.78. 1,651,252 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15.

