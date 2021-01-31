Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,523,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

