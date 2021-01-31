Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.39. 42,149,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,913,268. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

