Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.57 and its 200-day moving average is $206.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

