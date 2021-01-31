Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,069 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,679,000 after buying an additional 1,325,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,122,000 after buying an additional 473,881 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,427,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after buying an additional 256,141 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 514,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after buying an additional 217,108 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,655,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.