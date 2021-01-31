Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 10,922 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

ESGE traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $43.39. 1,838,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,747. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $46.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06.

