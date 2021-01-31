Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 2,641 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.35. 1,720,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

