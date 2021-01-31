Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 626 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVDA traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $519.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,788,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

