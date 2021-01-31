Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 750 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of IXN traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,990. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $155.91 and a one year high of $314.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.17.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

