Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.27. 1,122,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.46. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.30.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.