MoonSwap (MOON) Market Capitalization Hits $1.73 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $13,907.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00386353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,728,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,706,933 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

