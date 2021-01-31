More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0255 on Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One More Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $50,914.48 and $7,108.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00907589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.66 or 0.04466438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020810 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00030403 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

