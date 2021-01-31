Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,330,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,341,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,336,000 after acquiring an additional 867,504 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,760,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

