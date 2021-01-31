Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.85 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $12.95 million and $1.85 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00883037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.01 or 0.04389709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019795 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

