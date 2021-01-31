MotaCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $463.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $182,531.58 and $463.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00047565 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

MotaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

