MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $1.65 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00068458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.00910427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.43 or 0.04531663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021018 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031663 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,864,923,987 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

MovieBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.