Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) versus SOS (NYSE:SOS) Critical Analysis

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and SOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $1.85 billion 1.34 $274.00 million $3.80 7.17 SOS $46.65 million 0.43 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 8.17% 32.79% 3.84% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.14, indicating a potential downside of 0.32%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than SOS.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats SOS on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

