MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of MSCI worth $51,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $395.30 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $429.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.33.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

