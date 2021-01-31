mStable USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One mStable USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $37.82 million and $771,200.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,780.25 or 0.99850432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029657 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 37,843,345 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

Buying and Selling mStable USD

