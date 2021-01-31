Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Update

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the December 31st total of 195,800 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MYO shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 157,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. Myomo has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.42. Myomo had a negative net margin of 237.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.85%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Myomo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

