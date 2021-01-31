Mysterium Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Mysterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded up 89.1% against the US dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $266,783.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.91 or 0.00898210 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00051335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.63 or 0.04464495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars.

