NAGA (NGC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,518.00

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $8,518.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NAGA

NAGA (NGC) is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

