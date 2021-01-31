Naka Bodhi Token Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $43,727.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00133600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00275557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00067859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00038878 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.