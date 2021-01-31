Namecoin (NMC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $66,202.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002389 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $66,202.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,873.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.44 or 0.01208982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00531894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00042150 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.