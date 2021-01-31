Nano (NANO) Price Hits $3.48 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Nano has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $464.08 million and approximately $52.68 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00010582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,913.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.22 or 0.03980777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00389506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.03 or 0.01212360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00531117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00410192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00257973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022634 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

