Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSSC. B. Riley began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $475.55 million, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $23.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

