National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.