Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Down 41.2% in January

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Alternatives International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $14.37 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 million, a PE ratio of 179.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Lane sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $93,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

