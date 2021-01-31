NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Update

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCS Multistage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.63. 2,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post -37.4 EPS for the current year.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

