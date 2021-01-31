Neblio Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Neblio has a market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019304 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009847 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003898 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,414,447 coins and its circulating supply is 17,011,663 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.