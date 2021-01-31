Nebulas (NAS) Trading 6.5% Higher This Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $19.12 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00883037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.01 or 0.04389709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019795 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Nebulas Token Profile

NAS is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,523,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,987,852 tokens. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.