Nekonium (NUKO) Price Tops $0.0023

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Nekonium has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Nekonium has a market capitalization of $27,805.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nekonium coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00132759 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00271961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00066904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039897 BTC.

Nekonium Coin Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387 . The official website for Nekonium is nekonium.github.io . Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nekonium Coin Trading

Nekonium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nekonium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nekonium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nekonium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

