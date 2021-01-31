Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in January

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,254,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 8,854,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $3.54 on Friday. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

