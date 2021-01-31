Neo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $741.77 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Neo has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for $22.64 or 0.00067457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $741.77 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00132257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00268534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038515 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,136.63 or 0.89776511 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

