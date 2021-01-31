NEST Protocol Trading Down 20.7% This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $74.06 million and approximately $50.78 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00274135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00040448 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars.

