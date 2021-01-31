NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $114.99. 2,953,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.50. NetEase has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $128.38. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 43.1% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 29.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

