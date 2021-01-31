NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $31,291.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,447 shares in the company, valued at $104,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,300 shares of company stock worth $104,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 692.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.43% of NetSol Technologies worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 36,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

