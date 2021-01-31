Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $49,002.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,302.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,846.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,777 shares of company stock worth $447,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,321 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Network-1 Technologies worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

NTIP traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.50. 7,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,950. Network-1 Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 million, a P/E ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 20.55%.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

